PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PROS (NYSE:PRO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. PROS updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.230–0.210 EPS.

PROS stock traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $40.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,921. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.62. PROS has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $51.83.

In other PROS news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $105,190.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,176.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

