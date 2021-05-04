Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share.

PRU stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,995,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of -282.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.02 and a 200 day moving average of $82.62. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $102.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.36.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

