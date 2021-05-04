PumaPay Price Up 57% Over Last Week (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 57% higher against the US dollar. PumaPay has a total market cap of $24.63 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00075775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $509.50 or 0.00906100 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00069453 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,869.05 or 0.10437534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00102178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00045860 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,271,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

