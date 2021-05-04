RADA Electronic Industries (RADA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect RADA Electronic Industries to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect RADA Electronic Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $647.26 million, a PE ratio of 220.00 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RADA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

