RADA Electronic Industries (RADA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect RADA Electronic Industries to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect RADA Electronic Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $647.26 million, a PE ratio of 220.00 and a beta of 1.09.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
