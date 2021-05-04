Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Radian Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.70. 1,548,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,635. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

