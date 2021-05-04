Raydium Market Cap Reaches $533.51 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.76 or 0.00025177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $533.51 million and approximately $68.81 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00066146 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded up 3,013.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,953.35 or 0.03574102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.34 or 0.00269595 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $632.82 or 0.01157887 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00032311 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.65 or 0.00738576 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,720.55 or 1.00123929 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,772,420 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

