Raymond James Boosts KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target to $22.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

KREF stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 406.74 and a quick ratio of 406.74. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.67.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 31,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $587,721.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $3,255,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 589,455 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,565 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 84.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 28,681 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

