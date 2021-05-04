Realio Network (RIO) Price Reaches $2.35 on Top Exchanges

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Realio Network has a market cap of $15.41 million and approximately $635,041.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for $2.35 or 0.00004309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00066310 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded up 3,051.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,926.68 or 0.03539404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.81 or 0.00264190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $632.79 or 0.01162468 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00032117 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.59 or 0.00745097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,608.00 or 1.00317459 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

