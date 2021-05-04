Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hayward (HAYW)

Hayward (NYSE: HAYW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/13/2021 – Hayward is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Hayward is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Hayward is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Hayward is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Hayward is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Hayward is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Hayward is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Hayward is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HAYW traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 852,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,169. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,120,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $17,999,107.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick Roetken bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000 over the last ninety days.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

