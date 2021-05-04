Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Announces Earnings Results

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:RBC opened at $144.74 on Tuesday. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 21.86%.

RBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

