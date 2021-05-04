Rentberry Price Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last week, Rentberry has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Rentberry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rentberry has a total market cap of $512,283.01 and $2,338.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00089472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00069388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.80 or 0.00855951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,341.05 or 0.09772685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00100944 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00044906 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.