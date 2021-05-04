Research Analysts’ New Coverage for May, 4th (AGR, CLXPF, DOTDF, EDAP, ET, JG, PLL, PSTI, QNTQY, RBLX)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, May 4th:

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR). Mizuho issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP). They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET). Mizuho issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI). Alliance Global Partners issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX). They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Thor Explorations (OTCMKTS:THXPF). Canaccord Genuity issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC assumed coverage on shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR). They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

