RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $18.13 on Tuesday, reaching $296.67. 1,734,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,157. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.19 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $228.17 and a 1-year high of $449.00.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total value of $1,341,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at $54,285,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.52, for a total value of $944,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,042 over the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.17.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.