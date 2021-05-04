Robert W. Baird Raises Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $151.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ETN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.56.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,717,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $145.95.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Eaton by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Eaton by 405.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 73,950 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

