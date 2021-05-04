Royal Bank of Canada Increases Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$6.50

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s previous close.

CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$5.65 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining to C$4.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.60.

CS stock opened at C$5.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.48 and a 1 year high of C$5.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.99.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Capstone Mining will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$260,689.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$323,689.80. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$866,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,794,000. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 745,444 shares of company stock worth $3,341,388.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

