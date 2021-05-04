Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.20

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.20 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 1,308.20 ($17.09), with a volume of 10430836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,299 ($16.97).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,845.15 ($24.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,351.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,289.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is -0.33%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

