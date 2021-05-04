Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.16 EPS

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $81.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

