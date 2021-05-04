Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.89

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

SFSHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Peel Hunt upgraded Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

