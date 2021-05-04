saffron.finance (SFI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.38 Million

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. In the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One saffron.finance coin can now be purchased for about $1,373.31 or 0.02544040 BTC on popular exchanges. saffron.finance has a total market cap of $123.30 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

saffron.finance Coin Profile

saffron.finance (SFI) is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 90,021 coins and its circulating supply is 89,781 coins. saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_ . saffron.finance’s official message board is medium.com/saffron-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling saffron.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade saffron.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy saffron.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

