San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Stock Price Down 17.2%

Shares of San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG) dropped 17.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 111,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 116,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.91.

About San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG)

Kairos Metals Corp. provides copper, gold, and silver exploration services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

