Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31 million-$31 million.

NYSE:SAND traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.78. 2,219,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,410. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SAND. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.49.

Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

