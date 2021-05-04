Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.85

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

SCFLF has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Schaeffler had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schaeffler AG will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

