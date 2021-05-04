Selfkey (KEY) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $78.17 million and approximately $13.45 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00089969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00069080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.99 or 0.00857675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,256.77 or 0.09738085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00101080 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00044645 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,588,195,381 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.