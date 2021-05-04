Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.45

Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Senior alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $606.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.