Sentivate Hits Market Capitalization of $68.90 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. Sentivate has a market cap of $68.90 million and $1.00 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00090258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00069433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $466.64 or 0.00857233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,335.24 or 0.09801088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00101293 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00044898 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,880,818 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

