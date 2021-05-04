Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Given New $110.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its target price increased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $87.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.59. Shutterstock has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $104.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total transaction of $904,642.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,464,824 shares in the company, valued at $903,489,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 22,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,915,366.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,311.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,194 shares of company stock valued at $16,216,452. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the third quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 42.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 100.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

