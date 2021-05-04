Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.05

Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 651772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.90 target price for the company.

Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares Company Profile (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

