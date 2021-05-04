SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $310.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.20% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Johnson Rice lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.53.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $260.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.04, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.88. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

