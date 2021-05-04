Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%.

SOI opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $527.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SOI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

In other news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 9,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $145,142.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,091,156 shares of company stock worth $13,250,065 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.