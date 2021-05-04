SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. In the last week, SOLVE has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000466 BTC on exchanges. SOLVE has a market cap of $94.90 million and $610,811.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00016429 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00045810 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE Coin Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,287,537 coins. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

