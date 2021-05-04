SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $84.89 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.49.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

