Stafi (FIS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12.87 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. In the last seven days, Stafi has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for $2.77 or 0.00005095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stafi has a market cap of $31.11 million and $12.87 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stafi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00058012 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.86 or 0.00332250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00009108 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00032243 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00010867 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Stafi Profile

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stafi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stafi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.