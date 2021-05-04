State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $19.24 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,157 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,566 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $19,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $158.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.45. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $169.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.03.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,895.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.