State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of DexCom worth $20,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.94.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $380.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.26, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $377.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total transaction of $772,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,096.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.98, for a total value of $439,131.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,759,837.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,192 shares of company stock worth $12,681,786 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

