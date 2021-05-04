State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 52,763 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 441,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,763 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NIO were worth $17,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in NIO by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in NIO in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 100.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in NIO in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in NIO by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NIO opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.71. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.52 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.73) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

