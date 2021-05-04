State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,636 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,636 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of WEC Energy Group worth $18,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,472,000 after acquiring an additional 579,088 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 190.2% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 819,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,713,000 after purchasing an additional 537,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,539,000 after purchasing an additional 299,025 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,915,000 after purchasing an additional 148,370 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 283,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,132,000 after purchasing an additional 134,125 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.45.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

