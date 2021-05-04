State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 84,218 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,574,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,218 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $258,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.