State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,686 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.20% of Flex worth $18,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Flex by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Flex by 1,344.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,152,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,868 shares of company stock worth $4,652,107. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.