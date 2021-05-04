Status Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37.39 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Status coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $609.49 million and approximately $37.39 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00075775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $509.50 or 0.00906100 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00069453 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,869.05 or 0.10437534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00102178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00045860 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

