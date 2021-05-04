Stelco (TSE:STLC) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.02

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$33.02 and last traded at C$33.00, with a volume of 606091 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.62.

STLC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark increased their price target on Stelco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stelco from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stelco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CSFB upgraded Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.94.

Get Stelco alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.59.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.