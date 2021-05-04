Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for May, 4th (ATLKY, BACHY, BWFG, CGHLY, COMM, CRUS, CS, DBVT, DISCA, DVN)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, May 4th:

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)

was upgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock.

China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a hold rating to an outperform rating.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. Needham & Company LLC currently has $100.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $59.00 price target on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $220.00 price target on the stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $125.00 target price on the stock.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating. The firm currently has $21.50 target price on the stock.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $140.00 price target on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $145.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Cowen Inc currently has $152.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Superdry PLC provides retail stores of clothing and accessories. The Company offers jackets, coats, windcheaters, hoodies, tops, jumpers, knit wear, dresses, jeans, joggers, trousers, skirts, swimwear, bags, socks, watches, sunglasses, boots, flip flops and snow pants. Superdry PLC, formerly known as SuperGroup Plc, is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shoals Technologies manufactures a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses and racking and monitoring solutions. “

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $195.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $56.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $92.00.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the stock.

