Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 2.8% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

NYSE:HD opened at $330.27 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.21 and a 52-week high of $331.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.92 and its 200 day moving average is $281.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $355.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

