Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,264 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.58). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

