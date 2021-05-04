Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 38,081 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,081 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 724,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $74.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.56. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

