Strs Ohio Sells 969 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $111.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $112.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.29, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.62 and its 200 day moving average is $100.16.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $639,945.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,353,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

