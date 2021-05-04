Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $290.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.59.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $263.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.13. Stryker has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,537,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,904,057,000 after acquiring an additional 556,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,735,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,496,241,000 after buying an additional 555,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,036,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,945,168,000 after buying an additional 153,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

