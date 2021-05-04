Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.95

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 35050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUJHY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Subaru alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.33%. Research analysts predict that Subaru Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subaru Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.