Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.95

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 35050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUJHY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.
Subaru Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.
