Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Purchased by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,812 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.05% of Sun Life Financial worth $18,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $54.59.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.