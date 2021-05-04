Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $15,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.40, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.96. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $85.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

