T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $24,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $182.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.22. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $183.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

